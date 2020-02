WASHINGTON, D.C. (WCMH) — Amy Williams, mother of a six-year-old and three-year-old, lives in Fort Bragg, N.C.

Her husband, Sgt. First Class Towsend Williams, left seven months ago for Afghanistan, his fourth deployment to the Middle East.

“War places a heavy burden on our nation’s military families,” President Trump said.

Much to Amy’s surprise, Towsend surprised her and their children by entering the gallery and reuniting with his family.