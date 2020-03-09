Live Now
Pres. Trump expected to join coronavirus task force for coronavirus update

Son accused of shoving 78-year-old father off cliff in west Austin

News

by: Matthew Prendergast

Posted: / Updated:

Gerald McCants (APD)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A son is accused of luring his father to a cliff in west Austin and pushing him off. The 78-year-old man fell about 40 feet, and had potentially serious injuries, according to Austin-Travis County EMS.

According to an affidavit, on Sunday Gerald McCants, 49, left his house and returned a short while later, excitedly telling his 78-year-old father to “come with him to look at a rattle snake he found.”

They drove to the 5300 block of Highland Crest Drive, in the Ridge Oak Park neighborhood west of MoPac Expressway. They got out and police say McCants “lured [the victim] a few yards off the road near a cliff saying that the rattle snake was over there.”

Police say McCants then pushed his father, who fell through dense brush and undergrowth and landed about 40 feet down. Austin Travis County EMS estimated Sunday it was closer to 50 feet.

“As he was falling down the bluff [the victim] stated that he could hear Gerald laughing,” the affidavit wrote.

ATC EMS responded to the call at 9:04 a.m.

Medics initially said the patient suffered only minor injuries. However, a following update said the patient was declared trauma alert and was taken to Dell Seton Medical Center with potentially serious injuries.

McCants faces an Injury to an Elderly person charge, which is a third-degree felony. He is currently in custody in the Travis County Jail.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Crude oil price drop sets off U.S. stock market plunge

Thumbnail for the video titled "Crude oil price drop sets off U.S. stock market plunge"

Pasco tells woman to fix sidewalk herself

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pasco tells woman to fix sidewalk herself"

Support to make daylight saving time permanent grows on Capitol Hill

Thumbnail for the video titled "Support to make daylight saving time permanent grows on Capitol Hill"

Blake Snell on his second start of the spring

Thumbnail for the video titled "Blake Snell on his second start of the spring"

one of the new members of the Rays still needs to find a home in the area

Thumbnail for the video titled "one of the new members of the Rays still needs to find a home in the area"

Kevin Cash on the idea of becoming neighbors with Yoshi Tsutsugo

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kevin Cash on the idea of becoming neighbors with Yoshi Tsutsugo"

97-year-old WWII veteran sworn in as Polk Co. honorary deputy

Thumbnail for the video titled "97-year-old WWII veteran sworn in as Polk Co. honorary deputy"

Coronavirus Q&A: Global health expert answers questions live on WFLA Now

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus Q&A: Global health expert answers questions live on WFLA Now"

Police: Driver shot, killed while traveling on I-75 in North Port area

Thumbnail for the video titled "Police: Driver shot, killed while traveling on I-75 in North Port area"

1 dead, 2 injured in Tampa shooting; police investigating

Thumbnail for the video titled "1 dead, 2 injured in Tampa shooting; police investigating"

the Rays manager on status of Blake Snell

Thumbnail for the video titled "the Rays manager on status of Blake Snell"

WFLA NOW: Global health expert talks coronavirus, answers viewer questions after new cases confirmed in Florida

Thumbnail for the video titled "WFLA NOW: Global health expert talks coronavirus, answers viewer questions after new cases confirmed in Florida"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss