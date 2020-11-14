‘Something extremely bogus is going on.’ Elon Musk tests both positive and negative for coronavirus

GRUENHEIDE, GERMANY – SEPTEMBER 03: Tesla head Elon Musk talks to the press as he arrives to to have a look at the construction site of the new Tesla Gigafactory near Berlin on September 03, 2020 near Gruenheide, Germany. Musk is currently in Germany where he met with vaccine maker CureVac on Tuesday, with which Tesla has a cooperation to build devices for producing RNA vaccines, as well as German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier yesterday. (Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images)

(NEXSTAR) – SpaceX is gearing up for the highly anticipated Dragon capsule launch on Saturday, but the shuttle company’s founder may be grounded at home if positive rapid coronavirus tests are confirmed.

Elon Musk, also known as the creator of the Tesla electric car line, says he took four tests for coronavirus after having cold-like symptoms. The results provided more confusion than clarity.

“Something extremely bogus is going on. Was tested for covid four times today. Two tests came back negative, two came back positive. Same machine, same test, same nurse,” Musk tweeted to his nearly 40 million followers.

Experts have cautioned that such rapid tests are less reliable than than longer turnaround PCR tests.

When asked by a follower about his whether he felt symptoms, Musk replied, “Symptoms of a typical cold. Nothing unusual so far.”

Musk tweeted late Thursday that he was waiting on PCR testing from separate labs that should be returned in “about 24 hours.”

Critics have pointed out that Musk downplayed the virus threat in the early days, predicting last March that country would have close to zero cases by April of 2020. He also spoke out against lockdowns that slowed production at his Tesla facilities.