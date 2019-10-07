Someone call Ghostbusters – this Italian restaurant is crawling with ghosts

MONONGAHELA, Penn. (WJW) — An unassuming Italian restaurant in Pennsylvania has a ghost problem. So bad, in fact, that the Stay-Puft Marshmallow Man lumbered over from New York to claim it as his castle.

Could this be a job for the Ghostbusters?

Fooled ya. These “ghosts” are merely a Halloween costume for Angelo’s II, an Italian restaurant in the small town of Monongahela south of Pittsburgh.

They sure look spooky, though. Spindly green tentacles from an unseen monster spill out of its windows, scaring spaghetti-slurpers inside. And the giant marshmallow monster sits atop the roof, surveying the small town like a king peering at his kingdom.

The restaurant takes holiday decorating very seriously. During Christmas, an oversized Santa peeps from the roof and the facade turns into an evergreen tree. But this ode to “Ghostbusters” might trump Christmas.

Luckily for diners, there haven’t been any signs of Zuul or Slimer on premises.

