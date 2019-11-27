Some Pasco parents saying district’s LGBTQ policy is under attack

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Supporters of the LGBTQ policy adopted by the Pasco County School Board say the new guidelines are under attack.

Several members of the group Protect Pasco Children plan to continue speaking out in protest at upcoming school board meetings.

A few people read a prepared statement at the last school board meeting in mid-November opposing the renewal of the school board attorney’s contract and questioning his justification for the policy.

“You’ve introduced a procedure that allows sexually-confused boys and girls to share bathrooms and locker rooms, shower with students of the opposite sex without, in some cases, their parents’ knowledge or consent,” said a pastor at a local church.

Some parents with LGBTQ children disagree.

“There’s no confusion,” said Kelly Smith, a community activist whose son identifies as bisexual. “Kids these days, they understand who they are, and they need to be in an environment where they feel safe expressing that. If they don’t feel safe, they’re not able to learn. And feeling safe goes beyond just not fearing for their physical safety, but also feeling safe emotionally and feeling supported.”

Both groups intend to voice their opinions at upcoming school board meetings.

The next meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 3.

You can read the district’s LGBTQ policy here: