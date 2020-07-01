Recipe Developer and Food Blogger Gina Ferwerda shares her recipe for Soba Noodle Asparagus Chicken Satay.

Soba Noodle Asparagus Chicken Satay Recipe

Chicken satay, as delicious as it is, can be really fattening. In this recipe, Gina saves tons of calories by using peanut butter powder instead of actual peanut butter. In just two tablespoons, it will save you about 14 grams of fat but you lose nothing else. It’s still flavorful and the consistency is still spot on. This dish is great hot or cold the next day. My daughter just loves it.

Serves 8

Peanut Sauce

½ cup peanut butter powder

⅓ cup low-sodium soy sauce

⅓ cup rice wine vinegar

2 tablespoons brown sugar

1 tablespoon garlic paste

1 tablespoon ginger paste

2 teaspoons toasted sesame oil

¼ cup canola oil

½ cup water



8 boneless, skinless chicken thighs, cut in half lengthwise



Noodles

12 ounces soba noodles

1 cup red cabbage, thinly sliced

1 pound fresh Michigan asparagus, cut into bite-size pieces

½ cup leeks, washed and thinly sliced

1 cup bell peppers, thinly sliced

Skewers (if using wooden skewers, soak in water for 30 minutes prior to grilling)



MAKE PEANUT SAUCE

In a saucepan over medium-high heat, combine peanut butter powder, soy sauce, vinegar, brown sugar, garlic paste, ginger paste, oils and water. Whisk together and cook for 8 to 10 minutes, or until thickened. Let cool and set aside.



MARINATE CHICKEN

Add chicken and ¼ cup of peanut sauce to a large, resealable bag. Seal and refrigerate for 30 minutes, or up to 2 hours.



PREPARE NOODLES

Add noodles, cabbage, asparagus, leeks and peppers to a large pot of boiling water. Bring back to a boil, then reduce heat to medium-low and cook for 3 minutes. Reserve ½ cup of water, then drain and set aside.



ASSEMBLE

Remove chicken from bag and discard marinade. Thread chicken onto skewers and grill over medium-high heat for 3 to 4 minutes each side, or until done. Add the remaining peanut sauce to the noodle mixture. Lightly toss together over medium heat until warm. Add some reserved water to thin the sauce, if needed. To serve, equally divide noodle mixture among 8 plates and top each with 2 chicken skewers.