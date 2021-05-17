‘So I raped you.’ Facebook message renews fight for justice

Shannon Keeler poses for a portrait in the United States on Wednesday, April 7, 2021. A series of online messages from a long-ago schoolmate has Keeler, a Gettysburg College graduate, trying again to get authorities to make an arrest in her 2013 sexual assault. (AP Photo)

MOORESTOWN, New Jersey (AP) — A series of online messages from a long-ago schoolmate has a Gettysburg College graduate trying again to get authorities to make an arrest in her 2013 sexual assault.

Shannon Keeler says she had fended off an upperclassman at a fraternity party that night only to have him follow her home and rape her.

Prosecutors declined the case at the time even though she had a hospital rape exam, text messages and witness statements.

Advocates say prosecutors must do more to make arrests in campus sex assaults. The 26-year-old Keeler hopes the latest messages from her alleged attacker will finally be enough.

Read the full story on the Associated Press.

