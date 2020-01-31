‘So Classic Car Show’ vrooms into Gulfport to help veterans

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GULFPORT, Fla. (WFLA) – The 11th annual So Classic Car Show will take over the 49th Street South bringing St. Petersburg and Gulfport together.

Stroll through classic cars from the 1920s to present day show cars.

This year, judges will award over 90 trophies in 10-year increments starting with the oldest registered car.

The So Classic Car show gives back to veterans through VetSports. The non-profit organization was founded in 2012 by three combat Wounded Veterans.

VETSports aims to set the standard for how to improve Veteran’s physical, mental, and emotional health through sports, physical activity, and community involvement.

All makes and models are allowed to register in the So Classic Car Show and admission is FREE.

The So Classic Car Show drives into the Trolley Market Square on Feb. 1 at 11 a.m.

CLICK HERE to learn more about the So Classic Car Show.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

UPDATE:HCSO releases pictures of car involved in hit-and-run; child in critical condition

Thumbnail for the video titled "UPDATE:HCSO releases pictures of car involved in hit-and-run; child in critical condition"

Sleepy woman arrested for DUI after chain-reaction crash on I-4, troopers say

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sleepy woman arrested for DUI after chain-reaction crash on I-4, troopers say"

Suncoast Parkway cash toll booths to close Friday evening

Thumbnail for the video titled "Suncoast Parkway cash toll booths to close Friday evening"

Friday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday Morning Forecast"

Child in critical condition following hit-and-run crash in Tampa, deputies say

Thumbnail for the video titled "Child in critical condition following hit-and-run crash in Tampa, deputies say"

Child injured in hit-and-run crash in Tampa, deputies say

Thumbnail for the video titled "Child injured in hit-and-run crash in Tampa, deputies say"

the 2020 U.S. Olympic Softball Team practiced at Florida Southern College on Thursday afternoon in Lakeland

Thumbnail for the video titled "the 2020 U.S. Olympic Softball Team practiced at Florida Southern College on Thursday afternoon in Lakeland"

Local man uses rare disease to create new invention

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local man uses rare disease to create new invention"

xLanyard Demo

Thumbnail for the video titled "xLanyard Demo"

5 years after death of special needs patient, Pasco dentist faces license revocation

Thumbnail for the video titled "5 years after death of special needs patient, Pasco dentist faces license revocation"

Police chase ends in Polk woman's yard, leaves path of destruction behind

Thumbnail for the video titled "Police chase ends in Polk woman's yard, leaves path of destruction behind"

30K strands of beads collected in Keep Tampa Bay Beautiful After Gasparilla Cleanup event

Thumbnail for the video titled "30K strands of beads collected in Keep Tampa Bay Beautiful After Gasparilla Cleanup event"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss