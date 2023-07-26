St. Petersburg, FL (BLOOM) – The Tampa Bay Watch Discovery Center at the St. Pete Pier is set to unveil its newest exhibit, ‘Snakes of the Essstuary’, to the public on July 28, 2023. The exhibit aims to shed light on the lives of Tampa Bay’s native snakes and challenge common misconceptions surrounding these essential yet often misunderstood reptiles.

The primary focus of the ‘Snakes of the Essstuary’ exhibit is to educate visitors about Tampa Bay’s native snake species. By offering insights into their unique characteristics and ecological roles, the center hopes to promote a deeper understanding and appreciation of these vital creatures.

“Native snake education is of utmost importance in the Tampa Bay area,” said Leah Biery, executive director at Tampa Bay Watch Discovery Center. “Misconceptions about these harmless snakes can lead to unnecessary harm and disruption to the region’s delicate ecological balance. Our aim is to dispel myths, change perceptions, and foster a sense of coexistence with these important members of our ecosystem.”

Through the exhibit, visitors will have the opportunity to encounter four native snake species:

Jack – The mimicry master Scarlet king snake, known for its striking color patterns. Salazar Slytherin – The Florida banded water snake, often mistaken for its venomous relative, emphasizes the importance of distinguishing between harmless and harmful snakes. Rex – The vibrant red corn snake, showcasing the beauty and diversity of native snake species. Neytiri – The yellow rat snake, demonstrating the fascinating adaptations of these reptiles.

The exhibit is designed to be family-friendly and accessible to visitors of all ages. By providing an engaging and informative experience, Tampa Bay Watch Discovery Center aims to instill a sense of wonder and curiosity about these often-overlooked creatures.

“Snakes play a vital role in our ecosystem,” said Biery. “They help control rodent populations, maintain balance within food chains, and are indicators of overall ecosystem health. It’s crucial to appreciate and protect their habitat for the well-being of our environment.”

The ‘Snakes of the Essstuary’ exhibit is not just about showcasing snakes; it also seeks to inspire action in safeguarding their future. By dispelling fears and misunderstandings, Tampa Bay Watch hopes to foster a community that values and conserves these essential reptiles and their habitats.

While the exhibit offers valuable educational opportunities, it also provides a chance for visitors to support Tampa Bay Watch’s ongoing efforts in conservation and environmental preservation.

The exhibit will be open to the public from July 28, 2023, at the Tampa Bay Watch Discovery Center located at the St. Pete Pier.

For those interested in learning more about Tampa Bay’s native snakes and the importance of their conservation, the ‘Snakes of the Essstuary’ exhibit promises to be an enlightening and enriching experience for all. Come and be a part of this unique initiative to promote awareness and appreciation for these fascinating creatures and their role in our ecosystem.