Smallest baby manatee ZooTampa has ever seen being cared for by staff

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – ZooTampa is currently caring for the smallest rescued orphan manatee calf staff has ever treated.

According to the zoo, the female calf was rescued by Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission when she was found in the Gulf, near Venice.

(Courtesy: ZooTampa)

(Courtesy: ZooTampa)

The calf, weighing in at just 44 pounds, was taken to ZooTampa’s manatee critical care center.

The zoo said she is doing well under the team’s careful watch.

The David A. Straz, Jr. Manatee Critical Care Center is one of only two places that will take in orphaned manatee calves.