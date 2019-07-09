Small dog killed after being set on fire at Connecticut beach

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Police in Connecticut are looking for a suspect after a small dog was killed after being set on fire at a beach in West Haven.

Police say that at around 10 a.m. Friday, officers responded to the area of Beach Street, near Third Avenue/Second Avenue, for the report of a uncontained fire in the Sandy Point Beach parking lot.

Crews then extinguished the flames, before finding a small dog dead at the source of the fire.

An initial investigation suggests that the dog had been set on fire in that parking lot and abandoned there. An accelerant may have also been used.

The dog was described as possibly a 1-year-old “mini Schnauzer” with cropped ears and a cropped tail.

Police ask anyone who may have seen the fire or suspicious activity in the area between between 10 p.m. July 4 and 1 a.m. July 5 to contact the West Haven Police Department (203) 937-3900.

TRENDING STORIES

Toddler falls to her death from Royal Caribbean cruise ship in Puerto Rico

Body found with more than 100 dog bites in Highlands County, investigators say

‘Floribama Shore’ star arrested for flashing breasts, breaking car window in St. Pete

Police: Another person caught licking Blue Bell Ice Cream at store

WATCH: Sarasota Powerboat Grand Prix ends with 2 crashes

Flesh-eating bacteria not just in the water

Photo of starfish with ‘big butt’ goes viral