Sleeping with TV, lights on tied to weight gain

(CNN) – Can’t catch some sleep without the television on at night?

Or do you need a light on to fall asleep?

If so, those seemingly harmless habits just might make you pack on the pounds.

New research shows that falling asleep with a lot of light on is now linked to an increased risk of weight gain and obesity, according to a new study published in the journal of the American Medical Association.

The study analyzed the sleeping habits of nearly 44,000 women in the United States. It found that those who said they sleep with a TV or a light on in the room, gained 11 pounds or more, and had a body mass increase of about 10 percent over a 5-year period.

There was also a 22 percent chance of becoming overweight and a 33 percent chance of becoming obese or having too much body fat.

So do you need to kick the habit and cut the lights?

Health officials recommend taking TVs and other tech devices out of your bedroom in order to support a healthy sleeping environment.

That’s because artificial light at night can throw off your body clock and might be mixing up your metabolism causing you to gain weight.

A similar study on physically active men had similar results.

TRENDING STORIES

Mom arrested after confronting son’s bullies at school

Researchers develop vaccine to possibly prevent Alzheimer’s disease

Report: Cereals contaminated by weed killer

MTV’s ‘Floribama Shore’ moving to St. Petersburg

Here’s a first look at Universal Orlando’s thrilling new Hagrid roller coaster

Publix subs go on sale for $5.99 starting Thursday

‘World’s largest Christmas light maze’ coming to Tropicana Field