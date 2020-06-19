Slay it Proud: Taking the brand to new heights amid racial climate

TAMPA, Fla. (WLFA) – A young entrepreneur is using her brand as a way to fight for justice amid the nation’s racial climate.

8 On Your Side spoke to Janiah Hinds, 15, in February. At the time, she was creating black history videos and sharing them on social media and working on her Slay It Proud clothing line. Today, Hinds continues all of those efforts and has now launched a virtual African-American museum.

Hinds creates and shares various videos about Black history through her new virtual museum. It all aligns with her mission to empower people to take pride in and cherish Black culture and history.

Hinds tells 8 On Your Side, the recent deaths of unarmed Black people at the hands of white police officers has been tough to see. She’s using her brand as a way to fight for justice.

“It’s kind of hard as an African-American to see it, but I hope what I’m doing, teaching African American history has some part to play in people understanding,” Hinds said. “Some people, seeing this now, are opening their eyes to African American history and what’s been going on for centuries even.”

Hinds is launching a special Juneteenth history lesson on her Instagram page. To access her work, click here.

