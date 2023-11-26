Showers will linger through the night, but rain should be out of the entire area by the morning commute and clouds clear out Monday afternoon. Lows will be in the low to mid 60s with highs only rising to the low and mid 70s.

Tuesday will be cloudy and chilly with lows in the mid 50s and highs in the mid 60s. Wednesday will be the coldest morning with temps in the upper 40s to start the day ad afternoon highs in the upper 60s with more sunshine.

Clouds linger Thursday into the weekend with low rain chances, but temperatures warm into the mid 70s Thursday and around 80 Friday and into next weekend.