Skimmer thieves getting smart

It’s sad, but you never know when a simple trip to the gas station will make you a victim of credit and identiy fraud.

“I’ve been taught not to use a credit card, but yeah I do watch out for them,” says gas customer Will Hodgson.

That is part of Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried’s message. today. She visited an Exxon gas station in St. Petersburg to catch us up to speed on how her department is working to bring the information-stealing devices to an end.

“The unfortunate part, is we are seeing our inspectors are coming out and taking out the skimmers and the criminals are following up right behind them,” says Fried.

She also says the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services has inspected nearly half a million gas pumps statewide. So far this year, inspectors have found and removed more than 865 skimmers.

Just this week, a new addition to the skimmer saga; a high-tech bluetooth skimmer was found on a pump at a Clearwater 7-11 store.

Fried says consumers should always look out before they pump.

“Use gas pumps that are closer to the store where there are more eyes and activity around,” says Fried.