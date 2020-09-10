‘Size of a lollipop’: 102-carat diamond set to be auctioned, could be most expensive diamond ever sold online

(NBC) – Sotheby’s is set to auction off what could be the most expensive diamond ever sold online.

The 102-carat diamond is classified at a D-colour flawless oval diamond.

It could fetch between $10 and $30 million.

Sotheby’s says it’s the size of a lollipop but in the palm of a hand, it looks close to the size of an egg.

It was cut from a rough diamond that was discovered in the Victor Mine in Ontario, Canada, in 2018.

While demand for everyday jewelry sold in stores has plunged prices for so-called investible diamonds have remained strong during the pandemic.

The diamond will be sold at a live auction in Hong Kong on Oct. 5 but online bids open Tuesday.

