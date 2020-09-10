LIVE NOW /
Watch WFLA News Channel 8

‘Size of a lollipop’: 102-carat diamond set to be auctioned, could be most expensive diamond ever sold online

News

by: NBC News Channel

Posted: / Updated:

(NBC) – Sotheby’s is set to auction off what could be the most expensive diamond ever sold online.

The 102-carat diamond is classified at a D-colour flawless oval diamond.

It could fetch between $10 and $30 million.

Sotheby’s says it’s the size of a lollipop but in the palm of a hand, it looks close to the size of an egg.

It was cut from a rough diamond that was discovered in the Victor Mine in Ontario, Canada, in 2018.

While demand for everyday jewelry sold in stores has plunged prices for so-called investible diamonds have remained strong during the pandemic.

The diamond will be sold at a live auction in Hong Kong on Oct. 5 but online bids open Tuesday.

LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss