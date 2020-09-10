‘Size of a lollipop’: 102-carat diamond set to be auctioned, could be most expensive diamond ever sold online

(NBC) – Sotheby’s is set to auction off what could be the most expensive diamond ever sold online.
The 102-carat diamond is classified at a D-colour flawless oval diamond.
It could fetch between $10 and $30 million.
Sotheby’s says it’s the size of a lollipop but in the palm of a hand, it looks close to the size of an egg.
It was cut from a rough diamond that was discovered in the Victor Mine in Ontario, Canada, in 2018.
While demand for everyday jewelry sold in stores has plunged prices for so-called investible diamonds have remained strong during the pandemic.
The diamond will be sold at a live auction in Hong Kong on Oct. 5 but online bids open Tuesday.
LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM:
- Polk store owner prevents Bitcoin scheme, another victim loses $1,500
- Florida couple charged with lying about hurricane damage
- Police searching for man who switched bar codes on items at Winter Haven Walmart
- Manatee County SWAT team receives unexpected visitor during water training
- Deputies searching for men who robbed elderly man at gunpoint in Sun City Center home