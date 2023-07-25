ST. PETERSBURG, Fla – Platinum-selling country/rock band Sister Hazel is set to take the stage at Jannus Live on Thursday, August 03, 2023. The event promises to feature new hits from their album “Before The Amplifiers 2 (Live & Acoustic with Strings)” as well as their iconic 90’s chart-topper, “All for You.”

Formed in Gainesville, FL, Sister Hazel consists of five talented musicians who have made a significant impact in the music industry. Their breakthrough hit “All for You” dominated the adult alternative charts during the summer of 1997, earning them platinum status. Since then, the band has successfully ventured into country music, achieving four consecutive entries on the Billboard Top Country Albums Chart.

The upcoming concert at Jannus Live is expected to be a high-energy show, showcasing a mix of new Sister Hazel songs and timeless fan favorites. Gates will open at 7 p.m, with tickets priced at $27.50.

To buy ticket visit jannuslive.com.

Known for their passionate connection with fans, Sister Hazel has been a pioneer in the themed cruise industry, co-founding “The Rock Boat” to provide unique opportunities for fan-band interaction. Additionally, the band annually hosts events like the “Hazelnut Hang” and “Camp Hazelnut,” strengthening their bond with their devoted fanbase.

Beyond their musical endeavors, Sister Hazel’s lead singer, Ken Block, founded “Lyrics For Life,” a charity supporting cancer research and patient-care charities. The band’s commitment to giving back underscores their genuine concern for making a positive impact on their community.

With over a million followers on social media, Sister Hazel maintains an engaged and interactive presence with their fans, exemplifying a fan-centered approach.

As the concert date approaches, anticipation is building for what promises to be an unforgettable evening of music, camaraderie, and heartfelt performances. Sister Hazel’s dedication to their craft and their fans, along with their philanthropic efforts, have solidified their position as an influential force in the music industry.

For more information about Sister Hazel and their upcoming show at Jannus Live, visit http://www.sisterhazel.com and follow Sister Hazel on social media: @SisterHazelBand on Twitter, Instagram/sisterhazelband, and Facebook.com/SisterHazel. Add @SisterHazelBand to your Spotify and Pandora playlists to keep up with their latest releases and musical adventures.