Simple tip for an extra juicy turkey

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (Cap News Services) - Florida is on track to become the third state in the country to hit one million cases of COVID-19, likely within the next week. Across Florida, mayors and others are growing frustrated by their lack of enforcement power of pandemic policies.

When the pandemic began, Governor Ron DeSantis shied away from enacting certain across the board pandemic policies like a face mask mandate, instead favoring local control.