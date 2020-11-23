LIVE NOW /
Watch WFLA News Channel 8

Simple tip for an extra juicy turkey

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The countdown is on to Thanksgiving, and if you’re making your own turkey this year, Celebrity Chef Judi Gllagher says there is a simple tip you can follow for a juicy turkey, and she answers the age old question to stuff or not to stuff.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss