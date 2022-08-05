The east to west weather pattern we’ve been in the past several days will continue into the weekend so expect a sunny morning Saturday with temperatures in the upper 70s before rain arrives late in the day. Mid to late afternoon storms will move westward and will linger into the evening before weakening after sunset. Highs Saturday will top out in the low to mid 90s.

Don’t expect much change in our pattern through the middle of next week with sunny mornings and stormy afternoons. Lows the next several days will drop into the upper 70s with highs in the low to mid 90s.

It looks like the upper level wind that steers our daily storms will shift next Friday and into the weekend so we could see morning as well as afternoon rain and storms the end of next week.