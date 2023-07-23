Expect a warm and muggy night yet again with lows dropping to the low 80s Monday morning. Showers will develop early in the morning in northern counties before rain and storms move into the Bay Area later in the morning. Scattered storms will stick around throughout the day with the heaviest from Tampa northward. Highs will rise to the low 90s.

Tuesday will be much drier with mainly inland showers and storms as highs rise to the mid 90s and heat index values return to 105 degrees or higher.

Our pattern changes Wednesday with a sunny morning and storms arriving late in the day. This pattern will stay with us through next weekend with lows in the upper 70s to low 80s and highs in the mid 90s.