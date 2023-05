TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Silver Alert was issued Thursday after a 90-year-old man was reported missing.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said John Lopez was last seen around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday near the Citrus Park Mall.

He was last seen driving a silver Honda HRV, with the license plate tag HVVA76.

Deputies said Lopez has early onset dementia.

He was last seen wearing a striped blue shirt, black dress pants and black shoes.

Anyone who sees Lopez is asked to call deputies at 813-247-8200.