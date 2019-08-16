Silver alert issued for woman last seen heading to Citrus County

INVERNESS, Fla. (WFLA) – A Silver Alert has been issued for a Kissimmee woman who was last seen heading to Citrus County this week.

Deputies are searching for 60-year-old Nancy Jane Urello. She was last seen Tuesday around 10 a.m., a post on the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page says. According to the post, she was getting into her car at the time to go to the Shell gas station on the corner of Croft Avenue and Highway 44 in Inverness.

Urello is 5 foot, 7 inches tall with brown hair and green eyes. Deputies aren’t sure what she was last seen wearing, but say she was driving a silver 2008 Honda Civic with “noticeable dents” on the front and rear center.

The sheriff’s office says Urello is from the Kissimmee area but has friends in both Polk and Osceola counties.

Anyone with information on Urello is asked to call the sheriff’s office non-emergency line at (352) 726-1121.