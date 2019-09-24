Silver Alert issued for missing Sarasota woman with onset dementia

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Silver Alert has been issued for a Sarasota woman suffering from early onset dementia.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office said Joanne E. Halladay was last seen Monday around 6:30 p.m. in the 5300 block of Dominica Circle.

Halladay is believed to be traveling in a silver 2011 Toyota Rav 4 bearing Florida tag MCB358.

Halladay has brown hair and green eyes, is 5 feet 6 inches tall, and weighs 140 pounds.

Anyone who comes into contact with Halladay is asked to call 911 immediately.

