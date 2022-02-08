Silver Alert issued for missing Citrus County man with dementia

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Citrus County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 86-year-old man with dementia.

A Silver Alert was issued Tuesday morning for Louis Francis Bachand, who is 6 feet tall and 170 pounds with short gray hair and blue eyes.

Deputies said he was last seen Monday evening in the area of N. Burroughs Path in Beverly Hills, and later called his home from a Fairfield Inn & Suites located on Morris Bridge Road in Temple Terrace.

Investigators suspect he could be traveling north on Interstate 75 in a 2008 red 1500 Dodge Ram pickup truck with the Florida tag Y625XA.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call The Citrus County Sheriff’s Office at 352-249-2790 or Crime Stoppers of Citrus County at 1-888-ANY-TIPS.