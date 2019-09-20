Silver alert issued for 88-year-old man with memory issues

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – A Silver Alert was issued for an 88-year-old man from Clearwater.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office reports Nicholas D’Agrosa was reported missing Thursday. Deputies say D’Agrosa left his home to travel to Countryside Animal Hospital in Clearwater but never arrived.

He is believed to have been driving a white 1987 two-door BMW with Florida tag # HBCI09.

D’Agrosa is described as 5 feet 9 inches, weighing 185 pounds with short grey hair and a silver earring in his left ear. He was last seen wearing a yellow shirt with black and white shorts, and white tennis shoes.

D’Agrosa was last seen with his small, white/brown, mixed-breed dog named “Bucky.”

D’Agrosa suffers from memory issues and does not have a cellphone.

Anyone with information on D’Agrosa’s whereabouts is asked to contact local law enforcement immediately.