‘Sick Week’ bringing 5-day drag-and-drive event to Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The sport of drag-and-drive is headed not only to the Tampa Bay area, but across Florida, in a show of flashy cars that push the limit of being street legal.

“Sick Week” will kick off at Bradenton Motorsports Park on Feb. 6. It’s an event featuring 350 of America’s fastest street-legal cars. Drivers will race at five Florida tracks in five days, cruising between stops for a total of about 800 miles.

“Sick the Mag” is organizing the event. Editor Luke Nieuwhof said the concept of drag-and-drive was created in the Midwest and, ever since its first event, the sport “has just exploded.”

“So we became involved, we started the magazine called ‘Sick the Mag’ to cover all of this action. From there, we decided ‘hey, why not have our own event and what better place in winter than Florida?’” he said.

Nieuwhof said the cars are all street legal, registered and insured.

“But they push the boundaries of what a street legal car can be. So some of them are capable of doing speeds over 200 mph in less than six seconds,” he said. “So of course, in between tracks, they’ll just cruise around like a normal street car. But once they’re at the drag strips, that’s when they really let it rip.”

The fastest car that will be in attendance is that of the event’s promoter, Tom Bailey, of Michigan. Bailey owns the world’s fast street legal vehicle, a Camaro. Nieuwhof said it’s capable of doing about 250 mph in 5.9 seconds.

Though many push those boundaries, he said the amazing part of the event, in his opinion, is the fact they have all kinds of car that will be in attendance, from purpose-built drag cars, to Ford Model-Ts.

Though some cars may record a :15 or :16 time, compared to the fastest cars at :05, Nieuwhof said it’s all about having fun, going racing, bringing the family out and “just having the time of your life.”

Registration for racing in Sick Week sold out within three minutes.

“I guess it just goes to show how keen Florida is on their drag racing and how much they wanted to support an event like this,” he said.

Tickets for spectators will be sold at the gate of every track for $20. Nieuwhof said they are expecting between 3,000-4,000 spectators at each track.

Other tracks include Orlando Speedworld, Gainesville Raceway and South Georgia Motorsports Park.