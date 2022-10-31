TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Two siblings were arrested after a dispute turned into a shooting on Saturday night.

According to the Winter Haven Police Department, officers were dispatched to the Abbey Lane Apartments located at 100 Evergreen Place around 10:30 p.m. for a reports of a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers located a victim suffering from two gunshot wounds.

Police said the shooting occurred when a fight broke out between 31-year-old Olivia Marie Dorleans and the victim. Her 29-year-old brother Ouslo Elijah Dorelan also began to argue with the victim and ended up shooting the victim, striking them twice.

The victim was taken to Winter Haven Health. The condition of the victim is unknown at this time.

Olivia was charged with battery and her brother was charged with aggravated robbery, police said.