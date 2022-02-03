Shred your documents FREE at 8 On Your Side Shred-A-Thon March 6

TAMPA (WFLA) – Ready, set, SHRED! The 8 On Your Side FREE Shred-A-Thon is set for Sunday March 6.

There will be a drive through drop off where WFLA staff and volunteers will remove paper and electronic items from your car – please place shredding and recycling items in the trunk or cargo area of your vehicle. Those dropping off can remain in your car for the safety of all involved. No appointment necessary!

You can bring up to 8 boxes of personal documents including paper and even electronic devices. We accept personal documents, no businesses. And remember, no metal binders and no cardboard.

Come out to the seventh annual Shred-A-Thon presented by AAA from 8 a.m. until noon on Sunday, March 6 at the North Parking Lot of Raymond James Stadium, which is located at 4201 N. Dale Mabry Highway in Tampa.

We will be closing the gates at noon so we can make sure everyone gets to the shredder before the event is over. If you are in line at noon, you will be able to shred.

News Channel 8 anchors, Tampa Bay Buccaneer cheerleaders and mascot Captain Fear will be on hand to pop up in the car line to say some hellos and snap some selfies to share on your social media pages!

Thank you to our valued sponsors including Urban E Recycling, AAA, and Older, Lundy, Alvarez and Koch.

8 On Your Side Shred-A-Thon

Date: Sunday, March 6, 2022

Time: 8 a.m. – noon

Location: Raymond James Stadium – North Parking Lot

ACCEPTABLE ITEMS:

• Laptops

• Desktops

• Hard Drives

• Cell Phones

• Flat Screen Monitors

• Wires/Cables

• Cable Boxes

• Tablets

• iPods/MP3s

• Printers/Scanners/Copiers

UNACCEPTABLE ITEMS: