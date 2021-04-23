Shred-A-Thon

Skip to content
WFLA
Tampa
76°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Traffic
Coronavirus
Viral News
Recalls
Florida
Border Report
National
Entertainment
Election
Politics
Washington D.C.
Eagle 8
51 Days of Terror podcast
Horoscopes
Florida lottery
Video Game News
Something Good
Cate’s Corner
Top Stories
US health panel reviews J&J vaccine pause over rare clots
Live
Caitlyn Jenner is officially running for governor of California
Video
From St. Pete Grand Prix weekend to start of the Florida State Fair, 8 fun things to do in Tampa Bay this weekend
Video
Woman says she was fired for refusing to get COVID-19 vaccine
Video
Tampa Hoy
Noticias
Tampa Hoy Live
Información Coronavirus
El Tiempo
Deportes
Entretenimiento
Nuestra comunidad
Mundo
Video
WFLA News Channel 8 Newscast
WTTA Great 38 Newscast
WFLA NOW
Live coverage
More live
WFLA / WTTA TV Schedule
Top Stories
Shock G, ‘Humpty Hump’ of Digital Underground found dead in Tampa
Video
Top Stories
MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Increasing humidity ahead of a weekend cold front
Video
Top Stories
WATCH: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 astronauts to space station on recycled rocket, capsule
Video
Biden aims to slow climate change, grow jobs with new initiative
Video
Neighbor of teen shot by Columbus police says more people could have died if police didn’t act fast
Video
DeVonta Smith, draft prospects navigate virtual preparation for 2021 NFL Draft in Tampa
Video
Weather
Tampa Weather Forecast
Max Defender 8 App
Weather Alerts
Tampa Weather Radar
8 Day Forecast
Webcams
Tracking the Tropics
Marine Forecast
8 On Your Side
Investigations
Better Call Behnken
Florida Unemployment
Top Stories
Tampa woman nearly loses homeowner’s insurance over faulty county-owned sidewalk
Video
Top Stories
Young and healthy? Here’s why experts say you should still get the COVID-19 vaccine
Video
Top Stories
Florida Attorney General says Olympus Pools complaints are under ‘active review’
Video
Exclusive new video, details emerge from attack on Uber driver in Pinellas County
Video
Mosaic seeks expansion of gypsum stack at location of enormous sinkhole
Video
Dozens of Olympus Pools customers complain of unfinished pools; one says home’s foundation now damaged
Video
Sports
Japan 2020
Buccaneers
NFL Draft
Lightning
Rays
The Big Game
Big Race – Daytona
Top Stories
Tampa mayor proclaims April 23 as ‘Champions Day’
Video
Top Stories
Kentucky standout and NBA prospect Terrence Clark dies in LA car crash
Top Stories
Received a text message from Tom Brady? Unfortunately, you’re not the only one
‘Oasis of Freedom’: Gov. DeSantis touts Florida ahead of full capacity UFC event in Jacksonville
‘Champs in the building’: Buccaneers bring Vince Lombardi Trophy to Raptors game
DeVonta Smith, draft prospects navigate virtual preparation for 2021 NFL Draft in Tampa
Video
Community
Events Calendar
Gasparilla
Kindness Day
Teddy Bear Roundup
Home for the Holidays
Health & Fitness Expo
Clear The Shelters
Heart Walk
Outdoors Expo & Boat Show
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Black History Month
Womens History
Remarkable Women 2021
Pass or Fail
Top Stories
St. Petersburg businesses fighting city over mask fines
Video
‘Prom Redemption’: Hillsborough teen receives the works from local DJ after missing senior prom due to COVID-19
Video
Busch Gardens Tampa Bay to offer safe, fun-filled weekends for families
Inaugural virtual 5K to help local Latino students attend Tampa Bay colleges
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Station Info
Daytime
Bloom
Great 38
Email Alerts
Contests
Contest Winners
Contact Us
Send It
Meet the Team
Mobile Apps
Health Advisors
WFLA Experts
Work For Us
Station Tours
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Shred-A-Thon
News
Posted:
Apr 23, 2021 / 09:52 AM EDT
/
Updated:
Apr 23, 2021 / 09:53 AM EDT
For more information visit
OLALaw.com
or call 813 254 8998.
April 24 2021 08:00 am
no iframe support!
no iframe support!
Trending Stories
LIVE: Hillsborough School Board holds emergency meeting amid financial crisis
Live
Shock G, ‘Humpty Hump’ of Digital Underground found dead in Tampa
Video
Tampa woman nearly loses homeowner’s insurance over faulty county-owned sidewalk
Video
25-year-old wins $5 million with scratch-off ticket sold in Pasco County
Video
PHOTOS: SpaceX rocket launch creates glowing clouds over Tampa Bay area
Gallery
Woman, baby die after car hits train near Frostproof
Video
‘I’m glad I stopped you’: Hillsborough deputy consoles upset motorcyclist he pulled over, gives him personal cell
Video
Can you drink alcohol after getting the COVID-19 vaccine?
News App
Weather App
Don't Miss
From St. Pete Grand Prix weekend to start of the Florida State Fair, 8 fun things to do in Tampa Bay this weekend
Video
‘Prom Redemption’: Hillsborough teen receives the works from local DJ after missing senior prom due to COVID-19
Video
Lyrid meteor shower peaks Thursday night
‘Batman’ reunites pup rescued in Tampa Bay with North Carolina family
Video
Disney’s Animal Kingdom celebrating Earth Week with new limited-time experiences, food
Video
More Don't Miss