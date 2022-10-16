It will stay mostly clear overnight with warm lows dropping into the low to mid 70s Monday morning. Isolated showers and storms will form along the coast early in the afternoon and move east by the evening. With more cloud cover, highs will rise to the mid 80s with slightly higher humidity.

A cold front will move through Tuesday bringing morning and afternoon showers and a few storms. Highs will rise to the low 80s before much cooler air arrives Wednesday.

Lows Wednesday through Friday will be chilly and drop into the mid to upper 50s with highs in the mid to upper 70s. It stays dry through the weekend with temperatures returning to the 80s Saturday and Sunday.