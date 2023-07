Sunday starts out warm and muggy with temps in the upper 70s. Isolated showers return this afternoon and evening, but highs will still rise to the mid 90s with feels like temps around 105 degrees.

Rain chances will be higher heading into the work week with scattered afternoon and evening storms Monday and July 4th.

More widespread storms can be expected Wednesday through the weekend. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s through the period with lows in the upper 70s to around 80.