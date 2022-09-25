Rain chances return today with mainly isolated afternoon and evening showers and storms. After a sunny morning, highs will rise into the lower 90s with more humid conditions. Monday will be very similar to today with a 40% chance of afternoon showers and storms. Lows will be in the mid 70s with highs Monday afternoon in the lower 90s.

Clouds and scattered showers and storms associated with Ian will impact our area Tuesday, but it looks like the greatest effects here in the Bay Area will occur late Tuesday through early Friday. Rain, wind, and storm surge all depend on Ian’s exact track so stay tuned on air and online for the latest.

Good news is next weekend things will clear out a bit with only an isolated threat of showers and storms with highs in the upper 80s.