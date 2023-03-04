A weak front will stall over the Bay Area Sunday bringing showers overnight and into your Sunday. Late in the day the coast dries and rain shifts inland. Lows tomorrow start in the low 70s with highs in the low 80s with limited sunshine.

A few showers linger Monday afternoon and evening mainly inland as the front dissipates over central Florida.

Another weak front moves through Wednesday providing a low chance of a shower, but the rest of the work week will remain dry.

A stronger front will bring rain and the possibility of storms next weekend. Highs throughout the week will be in the low to mid 80s with lows in the mid 60s to around 70. Highs next weekend will be cooler with the front, rising into the 70s.