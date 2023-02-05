Isolated showers are possible Sunday morning especially in eastern communities with temperatures starting out in the upper 50s to low 60s. Scattered showers develop later on today even along the coast. Even though there will be considerable cloud cover highs will still rise to the mid to upper 70s.

The sky clears Monday with lows around 60 and highs in the mid to upper 70s. 80s return Tuesday through Thursday with a few showers possible Thursday afternoon.

A strong front brings rain Friday into Saturday. After the front passes it will really cool down. Next Sunday lows will drop to the mid 40s with highs in the low to mid 60s next weekend.