Showers will develop overnight as a slow moving cold front starts to move through the Bay Area. Lows Easter morning will start out in the upper 60s to low 70s with showers lingering through mid afternoon. There won’t be as much sunshine on Easter Sunday so temperatures will struggle to reach 80 degrees.

Rain chances will increase Monday with scattered showers and storms late morning through the evening hours. After a cooler morning in the low to mid 60s, highs will only rise to the upper 70s.

Tuesday and Wednesday will feature isolated showers to even mainly dry conditions as another area of low pressure and cold front approaches from the west. Lows will remain in the mid 60s with highs in the low 80s.

Rain and storms are likely Thursday and into Friday before things start to dry up just in time for next weekend. Temperatures will be back in the mid to upper 80s next Saturday and Sunday.