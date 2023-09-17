There could be a coastal shower late Sunday morning, but showers and storms will be few and far between as rain pushes east later today. Temperatures start out in the upper 70s across the Bay Area with highs expected to top out in the low 90s this afternoon. Feels like temperatures yet again will rise to over 100 degrees.

A cold front stalls over our area Monday and Tuesday so the best chance of rain will be south of I-4. As the front weakens moisture will be allowed to return to the area so rain chances will be much higher Wednesday through Friday with highs around 90 degrees and lows in the mid 70s with slightly lower humidity.

Next weekend will be a bit drier with isolated mainly afternoon and evening storms with highs in the upper 80s.