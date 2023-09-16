There could be a few coastal showers Sunday morning, but they will be few and far between as lows drop into the upper 70s. Isolated showers and storms will move inland late in the afternoon and evening as highs rise to the low 90s and feels like temperatures eclipse 100 degrees yet again.

A weak front moves into the area Monday and stall Tuesday which means the northern half of our area will be dry while Tampa southward has the chance for isolated showers and storms. With slightly lower humidity by the middle of the week lows will dip into the mid 70s with highs around 90 degrees.

Moisture returns Wednesday as rain chances will be much higher finishing out the work week. Expect scattered afternoon and evening storms Thursday and Friday with fewer showers next weekend.

Highs by next weekend will rise to the upper 80s with lows remaining in the middle 70s.