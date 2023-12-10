Rain tapers off late this evening into the overnight hours as Monday becomes chilly and breezy. Lows Monday will be in the low 50s with wind chills in the mid 40s. Highs will only rise to the low and mid 60s.

Tuesday will be cloudy and cool with morning lows in the upper 40s and afternoon highs in the low 70s. Wednesday will be mainly dry and more mild with lows near 60 and highs in the mid 70s.

Rain chances increase Thursday into the weekend as breezy conditions stay with us all week long. Highs to finish the work week will be in the low to mid 70s with lows in the low 60s.