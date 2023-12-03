A few showers linger into your Sunday evening and overnight as temperatures drop to around 70 degrees Monday morning. There could be areas of fog develop again to start your Monday, but don’t expect the fog to be as widespread as it was over the weekend.

A cold front moves through Monday taking the rain with it. The best chance of scattered showers will be Bay Area south with highs in the upper 70s.

Clouds return Tuesday into early Wednesday before another front drops temperatures even more Wednesday and Thursday.

Highs Tuesday will be in the low 70s with midday temps dropping to the upper 60s for highs Wednesday and Thursday. Overnight lows will be in the mid 50s Tuesday and Wednesday and around 50 Thursday morning.

Temperatures will gradually warm back up heading into next weekend with low rain chances.