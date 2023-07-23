Showers and a few storms are possible this morning especially in northern communities as temperatures start out in the low 80s. Some rain makes its way into the Bay Area early this afternoon as highs rise to the low and mid 90s with feels like temps well over 100 degrees.

Expect a similar weather pattern Monday, but on Tuesday most of the rain will be in northern communities in the morning and inland areas late in the day with lows in the low 80s and highs in the low to mid 90s.

The pattern changes Wednesday and holds steady through the weekend with sunny mornings and stormy afternoons as highs rise to the mid 90s.