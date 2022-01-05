Should Pluto be a planet again? The debate rages on

FILE – This image made available by NASA on Friday, July 24, 2015 shows a combination of images captured by the New Horizons spacecraft with enhanced colors to show differences in the composition and texture of Pluto’s surface. On Friday, Feb. 2, 2018, The Associated Press has found that stories circulating on the internet claiming Pluto has been officially reclassified as a planet are untrue. (NASA/JHUAPL/SwRI via AP)

(NBC News) — A team of scientists wants Pluto classified as a planet again — along with dozens of similar bodies in the solar system and any found around distant stars.

The call goes against a controversial resolutionfrom 2006by the International Astronomical Union that decided Pluto is only a “dwarf planet” — but the researchers say a rethink will put science back on the right path.

Pluto had been considered the ninth planet since its discovery in 1930, but the IAU — which names astronomical objects — decided in 2006 that a planet must be spherical, orbit the sun and have gravitationally “cleared” its orbit of other objects.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com.