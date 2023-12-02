CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — Clearwater police walked hand-in-hand with children Saturday morning, shopping for presents to put under the Christmas tree.

Officers gave a brighter holiday season to the kids they serve as they filled their carts full of toys and presents for 40 children from nearby elementary schools, including kids like 10-year-old Zoey Hood.

“I’m shopping with a police officer,” she replied with a smile.

Hood was paired with Cpl. Justin Murray, who tells 8 On Your Side he had a lot of fun seeing her smile light up as different things got thrown into the cart.

“I think it’s great to get out with the citizens and just interreact and see how excited putting things in here making her day a little bit for Christmas time,” he said.

From basketballs to dinosaurs, it was a Christmas miracle these kids won’t soon forget.

11-year-old Monte McCray showed off all of his purchases.

“And then I have a PS4 controller,” Monte said.

He also got a basketball hoop and clothes, walking side by side with Sgt. Michelle Mahoney.

“We are making kids happy and spending some time with them and having a good time,” Mahoney said.

She was having a good time while showcasing the humanity behind the badge.

“This is great because it just sets a tone for us,” Deputy Chief Michael Walek said. “Maybe one day this young child will be us walking through the store with some kid that’s similar to them and their situation or hope.”

“It just builds that bridge that ‘hey, maybe I’ll be that officer that walks with the kids one day,” he continued.