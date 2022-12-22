ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Florida woman reported that she was assaulted and robbed when she pulled over on Interstate 4 to change her child’s diaper. The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office says that story might not be true.

WESH reported that an unidentified woman told deputies she was attacked and robbed around 2:30 a.m. Sunday on I-4 near the Champions Gate area.

According to Sheriff Marcos Lopez, the woman told law enforcement that she had stopped on the side of the road to change one of her children’s diapers. Now, he says the woman’s story is reportedly false.

When the incident first occurred, the woman stated she was in the backseat with her baby when someone approached her.

“An unknown male wearing dark clothing, a hoodie, slammed her to the ground, struck her a few times, and then grabbed her purse and her iPhone and left the area,” Lopez said.

As a result of the incident, Lopez stated that the woman suffered minor injuries, including a swollen lip. She was treated for the injury at a local hospital.

Police said that her children were not harmed during the incident.

Now, officials are saying that the woman made up the story after she was interviewed by detectives.

According to WESH, the woman came clean and told detectives that the initial accident didn’t happen, but instead, her brother had attacked in the car after she picked him up from a bar.

Lopez said the woman could face charges for providing false information, but in this case, they’re calling it a cry for help.