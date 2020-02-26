Breaking News
WATCH LIVE: Pres. Trump addresses fear of coronavirus threat to US

Sheriff Grady Judd reflects on late father’s impact on his life, career

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – He’s credited with giving one of Tampa Bay’s most popular sheriffs his signature sense of humor and no-nonsense attitude.

This week, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd is grieving the loss of his father, Grady Judd Sr., who he calls his “hero” and “best friend.” 

Courtesy Polk County Sheriff’s Office

“Dad would just look you in the eye and tell you just the way it was,” Sheriff Judd said.

Grady Judd Sr. died Saturday at the age of 88.

“He’s the one that gave me my sense of humor,” Judd said. “He’s the one that taught me my work ethic. He’s the one that taught me you do what’s right all the time, even if doing right’s painful, even if doing right’s not popular.”

Judd Sr. grew up watching the snow fall through cracks in his Tennessee home.

He hitchhiked to Florida after his own father died at a young age to find work so he could send money back to his mother and younger siblings.

He settled in Polk County where he started a career and raised a family with strong Christian values.

“He didn’t tell us how to live life. He lived life and showed us,” said Sheriff Judd.

Grady Judd Sr. (left), Grady Judd (center), Judd’s Uncle Joe (right)

He worked for Cadillac for 47 years and was a music minister for Crystal Lake Baptist, Griffin Baptist and other churches.

He was a 32nd degree Mason: Kathleen Lodge #338.

Judd was proud as his son climbed the ranks to become sheriff.

“He’d say ‘well, I saw you on Fox & Friends.’ I’d say ‘what’d you think?’ He said ‘I think they should have given you a little more time and you could have really told them,’” said Judd with a smile.

He wasn’t one for “Gradyisms” necessarily but Grady Judd Sr. said what he felt and taught his son to do the same.

“I would do anything in the world for ya,” said Judd Sr. in a video tribute for his son. “Keep doing what you’re doing the way you’re doing it because you are doing it right. Always remember Dad loves you.”

A memorial service is scheduled for Friday at Lakes Church located at 1010 East Memorial Boulevard in Lakeland (formerly Church at the Mall) in the Chapel at 11 a.m., with lunch to follow.

In lieu of flowers, Grady requested donations be made to Gideons International, PO Box 97256, Washington, DC 20090 or Cornerstone Hospice; 2140 CR 540a East, Lakeland, Florida 33812.

LATEST POLK COUNTY NEWS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

the Vipers head coach on the quarterback situation ahead of the fourth game of the season

Thumbnail for the video titled "the Vipers head coach on the quarterback situation ahead of the fourth game of the season"

Girl Scouts scammed out of hundreds of dollars with counterfeit money in Bradenton

Thumbnail for the video titled "Girl Scouts scammed out of hundreds of dollars with counterfeit money in Bradenton"

Congress debates US readiness for coronavirus outbreak

Thumbnail for the video titled "Congress debates US readiness for coronavirus outbreak"

Pasco County Superintendent issues video about preventing illness

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pasco County Superintendent issues video about preventing illness"

BBB warns of political robocall scams

Thumbnail for the video titled "BBB warns of political robocall scams"

Sheriff Grady Judd reflects on late father's impact on his life, career

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sheriff Grady Judd reflects on late father's impact on his life, career"

Study: If you drive an expensive car you're probably a jerk

Thumbnail for the video titled "Study: If you drive an expensive car you're probably a jerk"

Tampa Bay Beer Week to advance beer culture across area

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa Bay Beer Week to advance beer culture across area"

the Vipers head coach on the absence of the Vipers quarterback, Quinton Flowers

Thumbnail for the video titled "the Vipers head coach on the absence of the Vipers quarterback, Quinton Flowers"

Aaron Murray on his teammate, Quinton Flowers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Aaron Murray on his teammate, Quinton Flowers"

Bay Area football star remembers his roots at NFL Scouting Combine

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bay Area football star remembers his roots at NFL Scouting Combine"

Spring Hill resident among 'violent extremists' arrested for targeting journalists, activists around US

Thumbnail for the video titled "Spring Hill resident among 'violent extremists' arrested for targeting journalists, activists around US"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss