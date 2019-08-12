Sheriff: Florida’s red flag, armed school guardian laws are a model for the nation

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – This week on Politics On Your Side, we sit down with Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri.

The chair of the Parkland Commission is also now the president of the Florida Sheriffs Association.

Gualtieri has intense experience with the failures that led to the massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, as well as the day-to-day law enforcement of a large county.

He told 8 On Your Side political reporter Evan Donovan that Bay Area school districts need to “wake up” and realize that not padding the number of officers on campus with armed guardians is a mistake.

He also said Florida’s “red flag” laws that are being discussed in the wake of America’s two recent mass shootings are a model for the nation.

