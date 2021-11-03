‘She would never just leave’: Missing accountant’s disappearance could be linked to her employer

Heidi Planck hasn’t been seen in more than two weeks, but on Tuesday, investigators were considering new information about the Mid-City mom and whether her disappearance is related to her job as a financial controller.

The 39-year-old’s employer, Camden Capital in El Segundo, is under federal investigation for an alleged $43 million fraud scheme.

The Los Angeles Police Department and federal agents served a search warrant at Planck’s home last week, apparently seeking evidence in the fraud investigation.

Planck’s friends say in the days leading up to her disappearance, she was worried.

“She was really stressed and nervous, but she didn’t go into much detail,” said Planck’s friend Natalie John.

On the day she disappeared, Planck’s home security camera showed her leaving home with her dog. She attended her 10-year-old son’s football game, but abruptly left the game early.

“She didn’t seem agitated. She might have been a little bit antsy. She left with her dog, and she just walked up to us and said, ‘I’m gonna go,'” Planck’s ex-husband Jim Wayne said.

A few hours later, her dog was found wandering around an apartment in downtown L.A. But Planck was nowhere to be found.

Friends said Planck would not willingly leave her 10-year-old son behind.

“She would never do this to her boy. She’s worked so hard, so hard in her custody battle for this little boy,” John said.

“Absolutely abnormal, unlikely,” friend Danielle Nadolny said. “She would never just leave.”