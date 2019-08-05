Share-A-Haircut program gets underprivileged kids back to school ready

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A local salon is helping kids in need gear up for back to school from head to toe.

Hair Cuttery is donating back-to-school haircuts to children who need it the most this summer.

From August 1 to 15, for every child up 18 and younger who gets a haircut at one of the almost 20 Hair Cuttery’s salons in Tampa Bay, one free haircut certificate will be donated to an underprivileged child in the community.

Hair Cuttery says the goal is for these children to associate feeling good about themselves with getting ready to head back to school.

Within the first two weeks of August, Hair Cuttery is aiming to donate tens of thousands of free haircut certificates ahead of the new school year.

This year marks the 20th anniversary of the Share-A-Haircut program which has donated more than 2.4 million free haircut certificates valued at nearly $36 million across the country.