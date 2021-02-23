Severely burned homeless puppy defies odds, finds forever home

DENVER (KDVR) — A severely burned homeless puppy rescued in November has defied the odds and found a forever home, according to a Denver animal shelter.

Robbie, a 1-year-old Labrador retriever mix, was brought to Dumb Friends League (DFL) the day before Thanksgiving with severe burns from his head to his tail.

“They were probably the most severe burns I’ve ever seen. It was touch and go at the beginning,” said Judy Saldana, DFL’s veterinary services team lead. “He was very thin, and we just didn’t know how his body was going to be able to bounce back from that kind of injury.”

After months of treatment, Robbie made a full recovery and was adopted into a loving home, DFL said.

Here are some photos of Robbie with his new family.