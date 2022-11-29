ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Seven dogs died following an early-morning house fire after first responders were unable to reach them due to “severe hoarding conditions.”

According to the Escambia County Fire Rescue, several rescue units were dispatched to the 200 block of Ehrmann Street at 4:24 a.m. on Tuesday.

When rescue units arrived at the scene, heavy smoke was showing from the roof of the single-story home.

During the primary search of the house, responders located seven caged dogs near the fire’s origin. But hoarding conditions created dangerous conditions inside the house, making it difficult for firefighters to reach the animals.

“Severe hoarding conditions created a dangerous offensive attack inside the house,” ECFR stated on its Facebook page. “During the primary search of the home, seven caged dogs were discovered near the fire’s origin.”

ECFR said that despite their best efforts to render aid, all seven dogs were pronounced dead.

According to officials, one person managed to escape the fire and was assisted by the American Red Cross.

Further investigation by the ECFR revealed the fire started due to electrical issues in the rear of the home.