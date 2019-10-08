LIVE: Hillsborough sheriff announces arrests made in retail theft sting

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Several people were arrested following two investigations into retail theft in Hillsborough County.

Sheriff Chad Chronister is holding a press conference at 9 a.m. Tuesday to announce the results of the investigations, which were conducted in partnership between the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, the Attorney General’s Office of Statewide Prosecution, FDLE and the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said several people have been charged with racketeering.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

LATEST STORIES: